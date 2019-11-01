Marion County man arrested on charge of solicitation of a minor

MULLINS, S.C. (WMBF) - A Mullins man was arrested by the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force for allegedly soliciting a minor for sex.
According to a press release from South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson, 41-year-old Kevin Bryant Johnson was arrested Wednesday and charged with criminal solicitation of a minor and disseminating obscene material to a person under age 12.
The first felony is punishable by up to 10 years in prison, while the second is up to 15 years in prison.
