Marion County deputy shoots, kills dog after being attacked

LATTA, S.C. (WMBF) – A Marion County Sheriff’s deputy shot and killed a dog Thursday after the animal attacked him while he was responding to a call, authorities said.
According to a press release from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, the deputy went to a home on Sandpiper Road in Latta after a 911 call for domestic violence came in.
When the deputy went onto the porch to check on the people inside, an unrestrained pitbull charged at him without provocation, the release stated.
The deputy backed up and issued several commands to try and get the animal to stop, but the pitbull continued to charge, according to authorities.
The dog bit the deputy several times on his arm leg. Fearing the animal would cause further serious injuries and without other non-lethal options available, the deputy fatally shot the pitbull.
According to the release, Marion County Animal Control took the dog for further testing. The deputy was treated by EMS and the Medical University of South Carolina in Marion.
