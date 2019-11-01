High school football game in Fort Mill canceled after cases of HFMD confirmed

FORT MILL, S.C. (WBTV) - A high school football game in Fort Mill will not be held on Friday evening after several players on one school’s team were confirmed to have Hand, Foot and Mouth Disease.
The Catawba Ridge High School football team decided to cancel their game against Ardrey Kell High School after a number of their players were diagnosed with the disease.
While the disease is not normally considered serious by the health officials, the Fort Mill School District has decided to take this precaution because the disease can be transmitted through physical contact, such as is found in football.
