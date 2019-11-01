HCFR: Several hurt in fiery two-vehicle crash in Aynor

Horry County Fire Rescue responds to two-vehicle crash that left several people hurt in Aynor. (Source: Horry County Fire Rescue)
By WMBF News Staff | November 1, 2019 at 3:53 PM EDT - Updated November 1 at 3:53 PM

AYNOR, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle crash in Aynor that has left several people hurt.

Troopers and Horry County Fire Rescue responded to the scene around 3 p.m. at the intersection of Valley Forge and Louisville roads.

A Horry County Fire Rescue spokesperson said one of the vehicles caught fire and there are several injuries, but it’s not clear how badly the people are hurt.

WMBF News will bring you any updates as this story develops.

