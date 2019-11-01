HCFR: Several hurt in fiery two-vehicle crash in Aynor

AYNOR, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle crash in Aynor that has left several people hurt.
Troopers and Horry County Fire Rescue responded to the scene around 3 p.m. at the intersection of Valley Forge and Louisville roads.
A Horry County Fire Rescue spokesperson said one of the vehicles caught fire and there are several injuries, but it’s not clear how badly the people are hurt.
