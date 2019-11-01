FIRST ALERT: Rain exits, much cooler weekend ahead

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Sunny skies return Friday as much colder air arrives.
We’ll start Friday morning with clearing skies and breezy weather. Temperatures tumble overnight as we start out in the upper 40s. Despite the sunny skies, we’ll only top out around 63°.
More clouds arrive Saturday but rain chances remain out of the forecast. The cooler weather won’t go anywhere with more 40s in the morning and middle 60s by the afternoon.
Any cloud cover should clear by Sunday with another sunny forecast to end the weekend. Temperatures turn even cooler by Sunday as we barely hit 60° through the afternoon.
