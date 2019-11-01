FIRST ALERT: Fall-like weather continues through the weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - More chilly weather filters in as we move into the weekend.
The clouds begin to filter back in Saturday mornings as a storm system moves just off the coast. The rain will stay offshore but the clouds will linger into the early afternoon, clearing towards sunset. Temperatures remain cooler with afternoon highs around 66°.
Another cold front moves through Sunday morning, ushering in sunny skies and another drop. We’ll start Sunday off in the middle 40s and only top out around 60° despite the sunny weather.
We’ll slowly warm up next week as we top 70° by Tuesday afternoon. If you like the warmer weather, enjoy it... another big drop is expected to arrive by next weekend!
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.