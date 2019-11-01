FIRST ALERT: Chilly nights through the weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Much cooler weather will continue to filter into the area behind a strong cold front bringing cool days and chilly nights through the weekend.
Friday will bring clearing skies and breezy weather with much cooler temperatures. Afternoon readings will only slowly climb into the lower 60s. Gusty winds through midday will gradually diminish through the day.
The chilliest weather so far this season will settle into the area tonight. By daybreak Saturday, temperatures will drop into the upper 30s inland and lower 40s along the beaches.
More clouds arrive Saturday as a storm system passes off shore but rain chances remain out of the forecast. The cooler weather won’t go anywhere with temperatures in the middle 60s by the afternoon.
Another cold front will move through the area Saturday evening and bring another shot of even cooler temperatures for Sunday.
Temperatures Sunday afternoon will struggle to reach 60 under mostly sunny skies.
Sunday night will see the temperatures dropping even lower with mid to upper 30s inland and temperatures near 40 along the Grand Strand.
