Fire engulfs Garden City home, causes significant damage

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Firefighters responded to a house fire Friday afternoon in Garden City.
Murrells Inlet-Garden City fire crews arrived around 3 p.m. at the home on South Waccamaw Drive to find the front side of the house engulfed in flames
The fire is now under control and the fire marshal is inspecting to determine the cause of the fire.
Surfside Beach Fire crews provided mutual aid.
No one was hurt in the fire.
WMBF News reporter Kate Merriman is at the scene and said that cars are being let back into the area while firefighters clear the scene.
