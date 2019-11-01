Drugs, guns seized, four arrested during raid in Loris

Drugs, guns seized, four arrested during raid in Loris
Drugs and guns were seized when investigators executed warrants at a home in Loris. (Source: Horry County Police Department)
By WMBF News Staff | November 1, 2019 at 10:00 AM EDT - Updated November 1 at 10:00 AM

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Four were arrested and guns and drugs were seized during a raid at a home in Loris.

According to information from the Horry County Police Department, the department’s narcotics and vice unit executed search warrants at a home in the 1300 block of Cedar Branch Road in Loris after the U.S. Marshals Carolinas Regional Fugitives Task Force went to arrest a wanted person.

Officers noted that guns and drugs were in plain view when they entered the home. The following people were taken into custody:

Alfredo Gore, 41, of Loris:

- Trafficking Heroin

- Distribution Cocaine

- Distribution Cocaine Base

- Possession of weapon during violent offense

- Domestic Violence

Ja’Mari Francois, 21:

- Trafficking Heroin

- Distribution Cocaine Base

- Possession of weapon during violent offense

Tyruss Hemingway, 18, of Loris:

- Trafficking Heroin

- Distribution Cocaine Base

- Possession weapon during violent offense

Eric Rashad Squires, 28, of Loris:

- Attempted Murder

Top, left to right: Alfredo Gore and Jamari Francois; Bottom, left to right: Tyruss Hemingway and Eric Squires
Top, left to right: Alfredo Gore and Jamari Francois; Bottom, left to right: Tyruss Hemingway and Eric Squires (Source: HCPD)

According to an incident report, Squires allegedly threatened another man with a gun during an argument at a home on Cedar Branch Road on Sept. 18.

During the course of executing the warrants, agents also seized the following drugs and guns:

- Heroin - 3.6 ounces (103.2 grams)

- Cocaine - 14.8 grams

- Crack Cocaine - 11.1 grams

- Marijuana - 1.5 pounds

- Diamondback Firearms .300 Blackout

- MPA Defender 9MM w/ suppressor

- Mossberg 12 gauge shotgun

- SCCY 9MM CPX-1 (2)

- Smith & Wesson .38 caliber

- Sig Sauer P229 .357 caliber

- North American Arms .22 caliber

Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.