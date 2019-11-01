Drugs, guns seized, four arrested during raid in Loris

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Four were arrested and guns and drugs were seized during a raid at a home in Loris.
According to information from the Horry County Police Department, the department’s narcotics and vice unit executed search warrants at a home in the 1300 block of Cedar Branch Road in Loris after the U.S. Marshals Carolinas Regional Fugitives Task Force went to arrest a wanted person.
Officers noted that guns and drugs were in plain view when they entered the home. The following people were taken into custody:
Alfredo Gore, 41, of Loris:
- Trafficking Heroin
- Distribution Cocaine
- Distribution Cocaine Base
- Possession of weapon during violent offense
- Domestic Violence
Ja’Mari Francois, 21:
- Trafficking Heroin
- Distribution Cocaine Base
- Possession of weapon during violent offense
Tyruss Hemingway, 18, of Loris:
- Trafficking Heroin
- Distribution Cocaine Base
- Possession weapon during violent offense
Eric Rashad Squires, 28, of Loris:
- Attempted Murder
According to an incident report, Squires allegedly threatened another man with a gun during an argument at a home on Cedar Branch Road on Sept. 18.
During the course of executing the warrants, agents also seized the following drugs and guns:
- Heroin - 3.6 ounces (103.2 grams)
- Cocaine - 14.8 grams
- Crack Cocaine - 11.1 grams
- Marijuana - 1.5 pounds
- Diamondback Firearms .300 Blackout
- MPA Defender 9MM w/ suppressor
- Mossberg 12 gauge shotgun
- SCCY 9MM CPX-1 (2)
- Smith & Wesson .38 caliber
- Sig Sauer P229 .357 caliber
- North American Arms .22 caliber
