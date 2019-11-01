Deputies arrest 2 teens accused of shooting man during robbery

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – Two teenagers have been charged in connection with a shooting that sent one man to the hospital a couple of weeks ago.
Robeson County deputies arrested 17-year-old Camrin Stephens and 16-year-old Lydell Hinson on Friday.
Investigators said the two were involved in a shooting on October 14 on Turkey Branch Road, where a 20-year-old was shot and taken to the hospital.
Stephens and Hinson are charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and felony conspiracy.
Hinson was given a $25,000 bond and Stephens was given a $50,000 bond.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.
