Cam Newton visiting renowned foot specialist, still not 100 percent

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Cam Newton is still not 100 percent after GM Marty Hurney said he’s doing ‘everything he possibly can’ in his rehab process to get back on the field for the Carolina Panthers.
That’s why the Panthers Quarterback traveled to Green Bay on Friday to visit with Dr. Robert Anderson, a renowned foot specialist who previously served as an assistant team physician with the Panthers.
The Panthers confirmed Newton’s trip and updated his process on their website Friday.
“I spent a long time speaking with Cam this week and he’s done everything he possibly can in his rehab process to get his foot to 100 percent,” general manager Marty Hurney said. “Unfortunately, we haven’t reached that point. The next step is for him to go see Dr. Anderson and gather more information.”
Newton injured his foot in the team’s third preseason game against the New England Patriots. He re-aggravated the foot injury during the team’s loss to Tampa in Week 2.
He went through pregame warm-ups in San Francisco, after rehabbing on a side field for the entire week leading up to the game on the West Coast. Coach Ron Rivera named Kyle Allen the starter for the 49ers game early that week, putting questions about Newton starting to rest before they started.
The Panthers reported Newton was not at practice on Wednesday or Thursday.
Now he’s nearly 1,000 miles away from home gathering more information about his foot injury.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.