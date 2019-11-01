Brothers arrested, charged with firing shots into N.C. home

Left to Right: Christian Hunt, Triston Hunt (Source: Robeson County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff | November 1, 2019 at 7:36 PM EDT - Updated November 1 at 7:36 PM

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – Two brothers are accused of opening fire into a home in Robeson County.

Deputies were called just after 11 p.m. Tuesday to a home on Galaxy Lane in the Shannon area for a call about a disturbance and shots fired into home.

Investigators learned the shooting was a result of money that was stolen.

Deputies executed a search warrant on Thursday at a home on Shannon Road and arrested 21-year-old Christian Hunt and 19-year-old Triston Hunt for charges connected to the shooting.

The two are charged with discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling and felony conspiracy. Christian also faces drug possession charges.

Both were placed at the Robeson County Detention Center under a $30,000 bond.

