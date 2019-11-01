Brothers arrested, charged with firing shots into N.C. home

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – Two brothers are accused of opening fire into a home in Robeson County.
Deputies were called just after 11 p.m. Tuesday to a home on Galaxy Lane in the Shannon area for a call about a disturbance and shots fired into home.
Investigators learned the shooting was a result of money that was stolen.
Deputies executed a search warrant on Thursday at a home on Shannon Road and arrested 21-year-old Christian Hunt and 19-year-old Triston Hunt for charges connected to the shooting.
The two are charged with discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling and felony conspiracy. Christian also faces drug possession charges.
Both were placed at the Robeson County Detention Center under a $30,000 bond.
