Woman seen dumping 7 cats into garbage can outside Warrensville Heights veterinary clinic

WARRENSVILLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Police and veterinary clinic employees are looking for the woman who dumped four kittens and three cats into a garbage can.
The woman was spotted on surveillance video ditching the cats on Wednesday at the VCA Great Lakes Veterinary Specialists at 4760 Richmond Road.
A clinic employee heard the animals in the garbage can when she arrived to work on Thursday morning.
The cats are currently being evaluated before they will be made available for adoption.
Anyone with information is asked to call Warrensville Heights police.
