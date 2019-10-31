Weekend Events: Cool and crisp weather arrives

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It’s time for another weekend and our SC Weekend team is highlighting events happening in both the Grand Strand and Pee Dee. For all of these events, how does the forecast look? Picture perfect!
Highs will be much cooler for events happening Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
The Myrtle Beach Seafood Festival begins Friday in downtown Myrtle Beach at 6 PM. No worries! If you can’t make it for the opening day, you can still make it for Saturday. The weather could not be better for this event either. Highs in the Grand Strand will top out in the low-mid 60s for both Friday and Saturday with dry conditions.
If you are looking for another event in the Grand Strand, look no further than Brew at the Zoo. Brookgreen Gardens is hosting their brew fest this weekend and once again, the weather is perfect. Afternoon temperatures will begin to fall into the lower 60s and upper 50s for the evening hours.
The Pecan Festival returns to Florence this weekend with another day filled with cool fall-like temperatures. Highs in Florence should top out in the mid 60s for Saturday with jacket weather looking likely, especially for the morning and evening hours.
Of course, for all things weather and for the rest of the weekend forecast, be sure to download the First Alert Weather App. For complete information and more events happening this weekend, head on over to SCWeekend.com.
Enjoy this fall-like weather.
