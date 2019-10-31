Crews clear crash that blocked lanes, caused backups on Highway 501

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A crash on Highway 501 forced crews to shut down lanes heading toward the beach during rush hour traffic on Thursday.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol reports that the collision happened just before 5:30 p.m. in the southbound lanes of Highway 501 at the Highway 17 Bypass.
At one point, South Carolina Department of Transportation cameras showed traffic was backed up past George Bishop Parkway on Highway 501.
The Highway Patrol says there are no injuries in the crash.
All lanes were cleared around 6:30 p.m.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.