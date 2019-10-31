Suspect Search: Red flags at a daycare lead to child neglect charges.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Red flags at a daycare lead to child neglect charges. Plus, not using a turn signal leads to a whole host of other charges. Can you help track these men down?
Horry County police are trying to find Dustin Chad Peavy.
Last May, authorities responded to the Conway Daycare located at 1100 Church Street in Conway for a possible child abuse case. The director of the daycare says the victim arrived at the daycare and workers noticed bruising around the buttocks. The Department of Social Services and the police were called and an investigation began.
Peavy is charged with failure to appear for unlawful neglect of a child or helpless person. He’s 28 years old and has a last known address of Red Bluff Road in Loris.
Police are also looking for Jamal Marquis Daniels.
Last March, authorities pulled a car over on Highway 65 in Conway for not using a turn signal. Officers said they smelled marijuana coming from inside the vehicle.
Daniels was asked to exit the vehicle. When police searched him, they said they found a brown powdery substance believed to be heroin. The suspect also had more than $4,000 on him.
A backpack was also in the car that contained a small digital scale and a box of clear plastic baggies. Daniels is charged with failure to appear for trafficking illegal drugs. He’s 25 years old with a last known address of Pridgen Road in Myrtle Beach.
