Police search for suspect after person goes to Grand Strand hospital with gunshot wound

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Police are looking for a shooter after a person showed up to a Grand Strand hospital early Thursday morning with a gunshot wound, according to authorities.
Mikayla Moskov, spokesperson for the Horry County Police Department, confirmed that one person did go to an area hospital after being shot.
According to Moskov, officers with the Myrtle Beach Police Department began a chase that was related to the shooting, but the suspects fled.
As of 9 a.m. Thursday, no arrestes have been made. Moskov said authorities believe the incident may be related to a report of shots fired near Carolina Forest.
