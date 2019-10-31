Police search for armed men involved in Lumberton arcade robbery

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) – Lumberton police are searching for two men who held up people inside an arcade.
Officers were called around 2 p.m. to the Mega House Arcade on West 5th Street for a robbery.
An investigation found that two men armed with guns went into the building and robbed the business.
Police said there were two people inside the arcade at the time and no one was hurt.
It’s not clear what the robbers took from the business.
The robbers are described as two possibly African-American males, both are skinny and tall and appeared to be in their late teens or early 20s.
The two men were last seen leaving the front of the business on foot.
Anyone with information is asked to call Lumberton police Sgt. Dereck Evans at 910-671-3845.
