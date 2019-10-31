‘Poison in our community’: Deputies arrest 2 after guns, drugs found in home

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Two people are behind bars, accused of trafficking heroin in the Darlington County community.
Sheriff Tony Chavis said 27-year-old Morris Nance and 31-year-old James Miles were arrested Wednesday afternoon after a search warrant was executed on a mobile home on Dingo Lane near Timmonsville Highway.
“Investigators were able to locate about 7 grams of heroin, a loaded .380 caliber pistol, a loaded .410 shotgun, a weight scale, and currency,” Chavis said. “Because of the hard work of my Investigators, we were able to put two in jail for pushing this poison in our community.”
Nance is charged with trafficking heroin and two counts of possession of weapon during a violent crime. Miles is charged with trafficking heroin.
The two are in custody at W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center.
