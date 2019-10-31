One person killed in Wednesday night shooting near Shallotte

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - One person is dead in a shooting near Shallotte Wednesday night, according to the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office.
A spokeswoman for the sheriff’s office said deputies were dispatched to the 800 block of McMilly Road around 10:30 p.m.
The victim was identified as 32-year-old Jaquan Deangelo Brooks.
The spokeswoman said the shooting was an isolated incident and the investigation is still ongoing.
No other details were released.
According to a Facebook post from Sharky’s Waterfront Restaurant in Ocean Isle Beach, Brooks was part of the staff at the restaurant and “worked very hard, cared for anyone around him, and would bend over backwards to help and get things done."
The post added, “we will miss seeing his beautiful smile, but know he is watching and protecting us from above. Please say a prayer for his family, friends and for the Sharky’s family as we celebrate his life.”
This is a developing story and will be updated when we learn additional information.
