Man reported missing, last seen leaving home in Chesterfield County

Man reported missing, last seen leaving home in Chesterfield County
According to the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office, 23-year-old Raekwon Dontreal Jackson was last seen walking from his home on Tabernacle Church Road in McBee on Monday, Oct. 28 around 7:40 a.m. (Source: Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office)
By WBTV Web Staff | October 30, 2019 at 7:32 PM EDT - Updated October 30 at 9:03 PM

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - Deputies are looking for a man who was reported missing from Chesterfield County Wednesday.

According to the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office, 23-year-old Raekwon Dontreal Jackson was last seen walking from his home on Tabernacle Church Road in McBee on Monday, Oct. 28 around 7:40 a.m.

Jackson is described as a black male, standing 5′8″ tall and weighing around 122 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a blue jacket with a hint of orange, blue jeans and black shoes.

If you know of his whereabouts, please contact the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office at 843-623-2101 or dispatch at 843-623-6838.

Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.