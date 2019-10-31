Horry County police share Halloween safety tips

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Many children along the Grand Strand and the Pee Dee are ready to put on their favorite costume and go trick-or-treating Thursday night.
Still, police want residents to remember Halloween can come with some real dangers. From the candy to the costumes and all the decorations, authorities say safety comes first.
It’s important to choose your costumes carefully. This is the time of year when it starts to get dark earlier and if you’re wearing dark costumes, it will be harder for others to see you at night. That’s why being visible is key.
Parents can get as creative as they want by adding reflective tape or glow sticks onto their children’s costumes. A flashlight is a good idea to have on hand at night as well, especially so drivers can see you. You also want to make sure your costume is flame-resistant and fits correctly to avoid any injuries.
When it comes to Halloween decorations, stick to using fake electronic candles in and pumpkins, especially on your steps where children will be walking. It can help to prevent fires.
The Horry County Police Department wants to remind trick-or-treaters many people will be just coming home from work when you’re going door-to-door or leaving home to go celebrate Halloween festivities for the night. They’re asking for people to keep an extra eye on the roads.
“Once you are out, make sure that your children know how to stay safe. Make sure they’re checking both ways before they cross the street, sticking to the sidewalks whenever they’re there and not darting out in front of any cars. On the side of the drivers, we want to make sure that drivers are slowing it down, make sure you’re watching out for those children that are running about. Any little goblin or ghoul could be crossing the street and could be at the street corner. Just be safe,” said Mikayla Moskov, spokesperson for the HCPD.
Once your back home from your Halloween festivities, make sure you check the candy before digging in. What you want to look for are any rips or tears. Check to see if anything has looked like it’s been opened or tampered with. If anything is questionable, it’s best to be safe and throw it out. Also, reach out to police to report any suspicious treats.
Horry County police said it’s important to have a plan in place. So, if you’re sending your kids out to go trick-or-treating by themselves, sending them with a smartphone could help keep them safe.
Police said there’s safety in numbers. So, while you’re out, make sure you stay with a group. If you do allow your child to go out with a group, keep in touch by phone. There’s easy ways to do that now through tracking apps such as “Life360″ or “Find my Friends” on an iPhone. Still, remind your kids not to be glued to their phones the whole time. They should pay attention to their surroundings to avoid running into any dangers.
Police want you to keep in mind Halloween is the one night of the year parents let their kids knock on strangers’ doors to fill their bags with goodies. But how do you know if the person answering the door is safe? Adults should take the time to find out who is a registered sex offender in their neighborhood. To do so, head to the Horry County Sherriff’s Office website. From there‚ you can search neighborhoods and even type in specific addresses so you’re staying mindful of the homes you’re approaching.
“Steer clear of strange cars or homes. Don’t approach places that you don’t know if you are trick-or-treating, or your children are trick-or-treating. Make sure they know stranger danger,” said Moskov.
Keep in mind that not all homes will participate in trick-or-treating. So if the porch lights are off, that’s a good indicator to avoid knocking on the door. Horry County police want you to have a fun Halloween, but to keep these tips in mind to help ensure a safe night.
