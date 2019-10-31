Horry County Fire Rescue adds more equipment to trucks to keep crews safe

Horry County Fire Rescue adds more equipment to trucks to keep crews safe
Horry County Fire Rescue received a new batch of portable speed bumps to keep crews safe when responding to emergency scenes (Source: Horry County Fire Rescue)
By WMBF News Staff | October 31, 2019 at 3:17 PM EDT - Updated October 31 at 3:17 PM

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County Fire Rescue has added some more tools to their trucks to keep crews safe while they’re helping others.

The department received a new batch of portable speed bumps, bringing the total number on hand to 14. Back in May, WMBF News reported that Horry County Fire Rescue only had three spread out among all the fire stations.

[ Horry County Fire Rescue rolls out new tool to get drivers to slow down, move over ]

Horry County Fire Rescue received a new batch of portable speed bumps to keep crews safe when responding to emergency scenes
Horry County Fire Rescue received a new batch of portable speed bumps to keep crews safe when responding to emergency scenes (Source: Horry County Fire Rescue)

First responders said sometimes the flashing lights aren’t enough, so in order to get drivers to slow down around emergency scenes, crews deploy the portable speed bumps.

The portable speed bumps also help to keep traffic moving while crews are working on an emergency.

Horry County Fire Rescue received the tool months after a Horry County firefighter was severely hurt after being hit by a car on Highway 501 while working at a crash scene.

Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.