Horry County Fire Rescue adds more equipment to trucks to keep crews safe

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County Fire Rescue has added some more tools to their trucks to keep crews safe while they’re helping others.
The department received a new batch of portable speed bumps, bringing the total number on hand to 14. Back in May, WMBF News reported that Horry County Fire Rescue only had three spread out among all the fire stations.
First responders said sometimes the flashing lights aren’t enough, so in order to get drivers to slow down around emergency scenes, crews deploy the portable speed bumps.
The portable speed bumps also help to keep traffic moving while crews are working on an emergency.
Horry County Fire Rescue received the tool months after a Horry County firefighter was severely hurt after being hit by a car on Highway 501 while working at a crash scene.
