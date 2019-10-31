Georgetown County Council votes to hire recruiter for county administrator position

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Georgetown County Council met on Wednesday to their next steps after their pick for county administrator turned the job down.
Council members met in executive session, which lasted 90 minutes. The council voted 4-3 to hire a professional recruiter to continue the search for a new county administrator.
Current Georgetown County Administrator Sel Hemingway agreed to remain on the job for an additional 60 days during the process.
Georgetown County leaders announced last week that they had offered the administrator position to David Garner, but he declined it on Tuesday. He cited “personal circumstances beyond anyone’s control” as the reason.
This comes after civil rights groups complained that the county council chairman unfairly influenced the decision.
Leaders of the Georgetown County chapter of the NAACP said council chairman John Thomas skewed the process by ranking his choices in an email to other council members before they had any discussion.
