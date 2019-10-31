FSD1 looks to reform middle schools, holds listening sessions

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Florence School District One held a listening session Wednesday night for their plans to implement a new middle school concept.
Parents and district leaders met at Williams Middle School. The goal is to make all middle schools sixth through eighth grade.
By doing this, school board member Bryan Chapman said they will increase safety and maximize the use of the school buildings.
“Five to six decades we’ve been behind so we’re trying to get caught up the rest of the world, rest of America,” Chapman said.
Currently, Sneed, Southside and Williams middle schools house seventh and eighth graders only. Moore Middle School houses fifth and sixth graders.
The initial plan calls for sixth graders at several elementary schools to spread out among the middle schools.
“We’ll be able to have a lot of things going on and release a lot of the pressure and crowding,” he said.
Rush Academy, which is an alternative school for grades seventh through 12th could also be transformed into a middle school.
“We’ve bought the football field and land around Rush Academy so we can have a great middle school there,” Chapman said.
The new model will also free up space in several elementary schools to eliminate mobile classrooms and all at no extra cost to taxpayers.
“We’ll take away the mobile units there and reduce the mobile units so that’s the biggest thing that we can do that without raising money,” Chapman said.
He said construction on the new Southside Middle School is expected to begin early next year.
