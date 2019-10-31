FIRST ALERT: Warm and muggy Halloween, gusty storms expected tonight

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It's Halloween and the temperatures today will quickly climb into the 80s today with increased humidity and gusty storms later this evening.
Southerly winds throughout the day today will make for a warm and muggy Halloween Day with a few showers possible at times throughout the day today. Throughout the afternoon hours, rain chances will hover around 30%.
As we head into the evening hours, prime time trick-or-treating looks to be warm and muggy with a stray shower possible. Eventually, a strong moving cold front will increase our rain chances with a line of gusty storms.
That strong cold front will begin to approach the region late in the evening and increase our chances for showers and storms. The risk of severe weather is higher as you work up into central and western North Carolina where the tornado and wind threat is greater.
Thankfully, for us, this line of storms will gradually weaken as it moves into the Pee Dee late Thursday evening. This line of showers and storms looks to arrive likely around 8:00 PM (give or take an hour or so). Gusty winds will be possible at times and there is even a small risk of an isolated severe storm, especially for areas west of Interstate 95.
The line of showers and storms will push toward the Grand Strand closer to 10:00 PM. Gusty winds and brief downpours will be likely with the line, but the risk of severe storms is much lower near the beaches.
All of the showers and storms will be off shore shortly after midnight as a big drop in temperatures quickly moves in.
Temperatures will be much cooler as you wake up on Friday. Daytime temperatures will drop into the lower 60s with overnight temperatures well into the 40s. Sunday night will be the coldest night of the week with upper 30s likely across inland areas.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.