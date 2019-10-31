FIRST ALERT UPDATE: Tornado Watch issued for some inland counties

A Tornado WATCH is now in effect for areas of the Pee Dee along and west of Interstate 95 including Darlington and Marlboro Counties. The watch is in effect until 11 PM. (Source: WMBF)
By Jamie Arnold | October 31, 2019 at 3:56 AM EDT - Updated October 31 at 4:14 PM

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A tornado WATCH has been issued for some inland counties as a fast-moving line of strong to severe storms moves closer to the region.

The tornado WATCH is for areas along and west of Interstate 95 and includes Darlington and Marlboro counties and is in effect until 11:00 PM this evening. Remember that a tornado WATCH means conditions are favorable for severe storms and tornadoes in and near the watch area.

Prime time trick-or-treating will be warm and muggy with a stray shower possible in a few spots, but no widespread rain or storms are expected.

A strong cold front will move into the area this evening and be accompanied by a fast-moving line of gusty showers and storms. With so much warmth and humidity in place, severe storms are possible. The highest risk of severe storms remains across the central and western Carolinas where a level 3 severe weather risk is in place and isolated tornadoes are possible - including the cities of Raleigh, Greensboro, and Winston-Salem.

A level 2 severe weather risk remains in place across the Pee Dee indicating the potential for a few isolated severe storms.

The line of storms will move through the Pee Dee between 7:00 PM and 9:00 PM. Wind gusts of 40 mph will be likely with some of the storms. A few storms could become severe with wind gusts over 55 mph. While small, there is a chance of an isolated tornado especially for areas near the NC border and west of Interstate 95.

The line of showers and storms will push toward the Grand Strand between 9:00 PM and 11:00 PM. Gusty winds and brief downpours will be likely with the line, but the risk of severe storms is much lower near the beaches.

All of the showers and storms will be off shore shortly after midnight as a big drop in temperatures quickly moves in.

Temperatures will be much cooler as you wake up on Friday. Daytime temperatures will drop into the lower 60s with overnight temperatures well into the 40s. Sunday night will be the coldest night of the week with upper 30s likely across inland areas.

