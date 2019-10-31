Economic indicators show strong summer in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Key measures of business activity in Myrtle Beach show the city’s economy is coming off a strong summer.
A recent report by the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce looked at trends in economic indicators such as tax and fee revenues, airport passenger traffic and parking meter revenues. It shows another year of growth, and business owners agree.
“It’s been a shock, this year has been astoundingly good," said Buzz Plyler, owner of Gay Dolphin Gift Cove.
Plyler said in much of the 73-year history of the Gay Dolphin Gift Cove, he’s never quite seen a summer like this one.
“This has been an explosive season. We’re up 17% on the year, business has never been better in the course of the history of the Gay Dolphin. We’re up substantially in the year’s past," said Plyler.
The report, presented earlier this month to the Myrtle Beach City Council, shows economic indicators are up this summer. It found in June of this year, hospitality fees were up more than 12% over June 2018 and accommodations taxes up nearly 19% from the previous year.
Summer Tourism Development Fee numbers (TDF), which are reflective of the city’s entire economy, also showed strong gains.
Bryan Bomar, the lead bartender at Tin Roof, said while this is only the restaurant’s second summer, they’ve also noticed a surge in customers, marking another successful season on the books.
“We had our offseason to get prepared for the summertime and I think we were completely ready," said Bomar.
And while the summer season has come to a close, businesses said they’re still continuing to see strong numbers.
“The shoulder season is what’s most impressive. We continue to do summer numbers right into November," said Plyler.
The report also shows the city saw more than $2 million in parking meter revenue this summer, up from the $1.6 million last summer.
