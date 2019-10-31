Car crashes into power pole, overturns in Socastee area

A car crashed into a power pole late Wednesday night in the Socastee area. (Source: HCFR)
By WMBF News Staff | October 31, 2019 at 6:32 AM EDT - Updated October 31 at 6:40 AM

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A car crashed into a power pole late Wednesday night in the Socastee area.

The crash happened on S.C. 707 in the area of Recreation Road.

A picture posted around 11 p.m. on the HCFR – Socastee Firehouse No. 1 Facebook page shows a red vehicle overturned.

Officials say no additional vehicles were involved in the wreck, and one person was taken to a local trauma center for treatment.

As of about 5:00 a.m. Thursday, local power companies are not reporting any widespread outages in the area where the crash happened.

