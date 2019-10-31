Blue trick-or-treat buckets bring autism awareness to Halloween

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Most trick-or-treaters carry an orange pumpkin bucket for Halloween but if you see one that is blue or someone holding a blue candy bag it could mean the child is on the autism spectrum.
Halloween is full of scary sights and sounds, but social interactions can be also be frightening for people with autism.
The blue buckets are just one more tool to help raise awareness.
Carmen Shrimplin got a blue bucket for her 10 year-old son Alex who has limited speech because of his autism.
She said Alex knows how to say ‘trick or treat’ and ‘thank you’ but can freeze up when he is asked other questions or offered a choice of candy.
Shrimplin said just seeing the blue color can help the person handing out candy understand the situation.
“Anything from those who are extremely limited in speech. Those who may have meltdowns. Those who may not make any eye contact, or just do not know what to say or how to act like normal typical children would," Shrimplin said. ”We ask for patience and just to be kind to these kids because each child is going to be different. Something as simple like a blue bucket. I really don’t have to say anything, and it’s helped and it’s worked."
The Shrimplin’s also seek out sensory-friendly events like trunk-or-treats.
“It’ll be an in closed environment," Shrimplin said. "He is very familiar with that location, so it will be safe. It will be very easy.”
The Blue buckets are also being used by adults with autism who want to experience the holiday and Lt. Rick Schmidt with Cape Girardeau police said it’s legal.
“If you’re handing out treats remember there is no age to trick-or-treat. It’s supposed to be fun," Schmidt said. "Take into consideration that there may be food allergies or something going on there that you might need to check and see. Don’t be afraid to ask.”
Another key trick to help any child have a safe and candy-filled Halloween is to practice your game plan.
“Even that day. I’ll get Alex ready," Shrimplin said. "This is what we’re going to do. We’re going to be safe and we always have our rules.”
“We’re always aware of our surroundings," Lt. Schmidt said. "We always check our treat bags and we always take care of our little ones.”
Beside blue buckets for autism, there are also teal Halloween bags to represent food allergies.
In those cases homeowners are encouraged to have non-food treats on hand like glow sticks, stickers and temporary tattoos.
