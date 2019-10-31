Authorities search for Lumberton man missing for over three weeks

James Fagan has been missing since Oct. 6. (Source: Robeson County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff | October 31, 2019 at 4:30 PM EDT - Updated October 31 at 4:30 PM

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) – Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a Lumberton man who was reported missing on Oct. 22.

According to a press release from the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, 55-year-old James Earl Fagan was last seen around 4 p.m. on Oct. 6 in the Lumberton area.

Fagan is a white male with blue eyes and grey hair. He is 6-foot-2 and weighs 170 pounds.

According to authorities, Fagan has “FL” tattooed on his lower left arm and “#1” tattooed on his lower right arm.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office’s homicide and criminal investigation divisions are now investigation the case. Anyone with information is asked to call (910) 671-3170 or (910) 671-3100.

