Authorities search for Lumberton man missing for over three weeks

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) – Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a Lumberton man who was reported missing on Oct. 22.
According to a press release from the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, 55-year-old James Earl Fagan was last seen around 4 p.m. on Oct. 6 in the Lumberton area.
Fagan is a white male with blue eyes and grey hair. He is 6-foot-2 and weighs 170 pounds.
According to authorities, Fagan has “FL” tattooed on his lower left arm and “#1” tattooed on his lower right arm.
The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office’s homicide and criminal investigation divisions are now investigation the case. Anyone with information is asked to call (910) 671-3170 or (910) 671-3100.
