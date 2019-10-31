Authorities recapture inmate mistakenly released

REIDSVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - A convicted rapist and child molester who was mistakenly released from Rogers State Prison in Tattnall County was recaptured in Ft. Thomas, Kentucky.
According to the Georgia Department of Corrections, Tony Munoz-Mendez, 31, was recaptured at 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 30 by the Department’s Fugitive Unit, members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force and Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
Munoz-Mendez was released in error on Friday, Oct. 25. He began serving a life sentence in April 2015 after being convicted of rape and aggravated child molestation charges in Gwinnett County, Georgia.
