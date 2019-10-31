Affidavit: Elderly woman suffers stroke after brutal assault; man charged

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A man has been arrested in connection to the assault of an elderly woman at a Myrtle Beach hotel in May.
Richard Alan Omerza, 62, is charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature.
According to an affidavit, Omerza assaulted the woman at the Schooner II on N. Ocean Boulevard around May 2.
Police said Omerza grabbed the woman by her arms, placed his hands around her neck and lifted her off the ground. The 62-year-old then dropped the woman, causing her to hit her head, the affidavit states.
Omerza reportedly did not seek medical care for the woman for over a day.
The woman sustained multiple injuries in the assault, including a life-threatening stroke because of a brain bleed, the affidavit states. Police said she spent over a week in the ICU.
Omerza was arrested by Myrtle Beach police on Monday. He was released from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on $25,000 bond Wednesday, online records show.
