Work continues to repair partial power outage at Horry County elementary school

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Work continues to fix a partial power outage at Waterway Elementary School in Horry County.
Horry County Schools spokesperson Lisa Bourcier previously said Waterway Elementary lost partial power on Monday, but students have been able to continue their school day with a few modifications.
Bourcier provided an update Wednesday. She said the electrical system is still being fixed and staff have identified the issue.
While lights in the school are functioning, outlets are not, according to Bourcier. A majority of the school has also lost central heating and air conditioning.
The loss of power outlets means school staff cannot plug in fans or air conditioning units, according to district officials. Bourcier added that some classes have been held outside.
District personnel are also working with nearby schools to provide adequate food for breakfast and lunch, according to Bourcier.
