Solicitor’s office upgrades charge against man in deadly arson case

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The solicitor’s office has upgraded charges against a Florence County man who is accused of setting a home on fire while a woman was inside.
Allen Bryant III now faces a murder charge after the victim died Tuesday night.
Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken said 46-year-old Bridget Tingen died at the Augusta Burn Center. An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday.
Authorities said on October 1, Bryant intentionally set fire to a home on East Sammys Lane knowing that Tingen was inside.
They said at one point, Tingen escaped but Bryant threw the victim back inside before leaving the scene.
Bryant is also charged with first-degree arson in the case.
