40 pounds of fentanyl seized in Dayton compared to ‘chemical warfare, weapon of mass destruction,’ Ohio AG says

“20 kilograms of fentanyl is enough to kill the entire population of Ohio, many times over,” Callender said. “As this significant seizure makes clear, HSI and our partners are united in our resolve to protect our communities and our country from the deadly scourge of drug trafficking. We stand ready to use every tool and resource at our disposal to attack and dismantle these organizations from the low-level dealers to the source of supply with our law enforcement partners.”