MUST WATCH: Troopers release dashcam video of Highway 31 high-speed chase

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol released dashcam video of a high-speed chase on Highway 31.
On Sept. 21, troopers received a call around 3 p.m. about a reckless driver in a neighborhood off Carolina Forest Boulevard.
The Highway Patrol said troopers found the vehicle, the driver sped off and the chase ended up on Highway 31.
In the video, troopers are seen chasing a red car that is driving erratically. At one point, the red car hits a guardrail and continues down Highway 31.
Troopers were able to block the red car, and a trooper is seen coming out of his vehicle with a gun drawn, but the driver of the red car backs up, turns around and starts driving the wrong way on Highway 31. The video shows lines of cars pulled off to the side of the road, trying to avoid the red car coming at them.
Troopers lost sight of the vehicle after it exited from Highway 31. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said Horry County police ended up seeing the vehicle a short time later, and the driver crash ed the car in front of Pirates Voyage.
Authorities arrested 49-year-old Claudine Danieleski. She faces several charges including DUI, failure to stop for a blue light and assault while resisting arrest.
She is currently out of jail on a $15,000 bond.
