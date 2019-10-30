Lake City shooting leaves one injured

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WMBF) – One person was injured in a shooting Wednesday morning in Lake City.
According to a news release from the Lake City Police Department, the shooting happened at a home on Parker Street. The victim was found in a bedroom with a single gunshot wound to the upper leg.
Police say the victim was taken to a local hospital and is expected to recover.
The Florence County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Unit has been called in to process the scene.
If you have any information on the shooting, contact Inv. Poston or Chief Kipp Coker with Lake City police at 843-374-5411.
