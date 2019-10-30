‘Impressive’ amount of ammunition seized from Sureños 13 gang member

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A validated Sureños 13 gang member was arrested in Wilmington Saturday afternoon after a routine traffic stop.
Officers stopped Uriel Jovany Rosalez, 25, for speeding on Burnett Boulevard just after 4 p.m. on Oct. 26.
When Rosalez pulled over, officers smelled burnt marijuana and found an open container or alcohol in the passenger side of the Jeep he was driving.
They found several stolen guns and over 1,000 rounds of ammunition after further investigation of the vehicle.
“Impressive seizure by a police officer by a traffic stop,” said Police Captain Kathy Cochran, adding they also found a blue bandanna and a face mask in the Jeep.
Rosalez is charged with two counts of felony possession of stolen firearms, three counts of misdemeanor carrying concealed weapon, reckless driving to endanger, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, unsealed wine/liquor passenger area and window tinting violation.
Rosalez is being held in the New Hanover County Jail on a $150,000 secured bond.
According to police, the Sureños 13 gang is not very active and has a very limited history in the Wilmington area.
