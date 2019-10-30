Horry County School District alleges Myrtle Beach misused millions in tax dollars; city calls it ‘unfounded assertions’

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Accounting experts retained by the Horry County School District in its lawsuit against Myrtle Beach over redevelopment of the former Air Force Base potentially revealed millions in misused taxpayer dollars, according to court documents filed this week.
Attorneys for the school district and Horry County filed a motion on Monday asking the court to compel the city to supplement their written discovery, alleging that Myrtle Beach leaders’ 39,000-page “massive document dump” contains no index for how the materials were organized.
The plaintiffs are also asking the court to extend the preliminary discovery period by five weeks.
In December 2018, the school district and the county sued Myrtle Beach and the Myrtle Beach Air Force Base Redevelopment Authority, alleging the defendants misused tax increment financing and taxpayer funds intended for the redevelopment of the former Myrtle Beach Air Force Base.
The allegations also include the city failing to include construction and funding for a new school in the redevelopment plan. That area ultimately became The Market Common.
In the motion filed Monday, the plaintiffs state despite producing over 39,000 pages of documents and “feigning good-faith cooperation with discovery," the city obstructed their ability to access data that would reveal how they used taxpayer resources.
On Oct. 17, a status conference was held, where the court told the plaintiffs to have their accounting/auditing experts contact the city’s financial officers to identify what information was needed to analyze the financial issues of the case.
The court ordered the city’s financial officers to cooperate with the accounting experts, who in turn would determine how much time would be needed to do the analysis, court documents state. A second status conference was set for Oct. 25.
Prior to that status conference, the accounting firm of McAbee, Schwartz, Halliday & Co., based in Spartanburg, was tasked with going through the city’s financial records.
According to court documents, it is alleged that: the city expended over $1.1 million in TIF funds to service bonds that the city itself issued in 2012, which are not TIF-based redevelopment bonds; the city spent over $2.3 million in TIF funds on items under the label “Community Development” that are inconsistent with the data shown on the city’s comprehensive annual financial reports, which it has repeatedly held out as the ‘Gold Standard’ for evidence in this case; and Myrtle Beach retained nearly $10 million in TIF revenues in cash over and above any funding needed to fulfill the remaining expenses associated with its current TIF bond obligations.
Accounting firm representatives sent a letter to Judge Carmen Mullen describing their findings.
“While some progress has been made in obtaining the necessary information from the City and the Authority to do our job, our firm still has not received certain information necessary for us to perform our audit procedures in a timely and efficient matter,” the letter stated.
The accountants requested the city’s Project Transaction Report in PDF format. They stated in the letter the report was provided as a printout on greenbar paper and it would take a month to manually summarize the expenditures in the report, as well as an additional four to five weeks to evaluate the details.
McAbee, Schwartz, and Halliday’s letter was emailed to Judge Mullen and her law clerk at 10:49 a.m. on Oct. 25, hours before the start of the second status conference, court documents state. The city’s attorney, John Hoefer, asked for the conference to be continued until they could respond to the findings.
Hoefer noted in his correspondence the letter was submitted by a “non-party” and without verification.
“The City takes issue with the characterization of the litigation by the author who, I would note, draws conclusions while at the same time asserts that he lacks sufficient information to proceed in an extra-discovery process,” Hoefer wrote.
Kevin Hall, an attorney for the school district, responded, stating the request was “more of the same – feign cooperation while playing hide the ball.”
“Your Honor asked the parties to come back today (Oct. 25) with a plan on how to get the audit done and an estimate of how long it would take to do so. The letter from McAbee, Schwartz & Halliday does exactly that. They tell the Court that, if the City continues hide behind the unusable greenbar printouts, it’ll take them slightly more than two months to do their job,” an email from the plaintiffs’ attorney to the judge states. “If the City produces the material in PDF format, which it already has demonstrated it can do, the time is cut roughly in half – about 4-5 weeks. From the limited information it has produced since we last spoke to Your Honor, the City appears to be using TIF monies—that is, taxpayer dollars—to service City-only debt. Horry County taxpayers have a right to know this.”
In its Oct. 28 motion, the plaintiffs requested the court order the city to produce the Project Transaction Report in a print-to-PDF format, as well as the aforementioned five-week preliminary discovery deadline extension.
In its response filed Oct. 29, the city’s attorneys said the motion is “frivolous and advanced solely for the purposes of delay.” Myrtle Beach officials also called the content of the motion “unfounded assertions.”
The response states city officials invested considerable time and expense producing the documents requested by the school district, but district officials had not take the time to review the documents in its possession since the week of Sept. 13.
“This motion seeks to compel the City to produce documents which have already been provided and specifically identified multiple times to Plaintiffs in a new format that it does not maintain in the normal course of business, at substantial hardship, time, effort, and expense to the City and its staff,” Myrtle Beach’s response states.
In its response, the city also states the Horry County School District’s representatives and the accountants had either not read the statute governing redevelopment of the former Myrtle Beach Air Force Base property or chose to ignore it to “further a legal strategy of delay and have made demonstrably false statements to the Court regarding the city’s compliance with the applicable rules of discovery.”
The Horry County School District’s motion to compel and the city of Myrtle Beach’s response can both be read in full below:
