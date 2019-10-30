Horry County police recruiter sues department claiming discrimination, retaliation

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A recruiter with the Horry County Police Department has filed a lawsuit against the force, claiming she was discriminated against when it came to being promoted.
Jodi Ridgeway, a woman in her 40s, filed the complaint against HCPD on Monday. She was hired as a patrol officer in October 2011 and is currently a recruiter.
The lawsuit states that in 2018, Internal Affairs went through several changes. One of the changes included Don Causey being forced to resign his position with Internal Affairs as an inspector. As a result, the inspector position became available and Ridgeway applied for it.
Ridgeway was one of the top three applicants for the position and was even congratulated for performing so well in her interviews, according to the lawsuit.
But the lawsuit went on to say that neither of the three applicants was hired, and instead, the chief hired Eric Carpenter, an African-American.
“The Chief informed the Plaintiff that he was going to hire Carpenter no matter what and that the only reason he opened the process to interviews and applicants is because he was told he had to conduct to follow the policy of the County and open the process for applicants and interviews,” the lawsuit states.
The lawsuit claims that Carpenter was not qualified for the position because he had not received training, wasn’t licensed as an officer in South Carolina, had no college education and was required to attend the training academy.
After Carpenter was hired, Ridgeway filed her first charge of discrimination with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and that’s when she claims she was treated differently.
The lawsuit claims that Chief Joe Hill removed Ridgeway from organizing the Citizen Police Academy program, which was a program she said she had successfully put together in the summer of 2018. Hill also told Ridgeway he was not happy with her filing the complaint and said he had to hire someone in the position that he trusted, according to the lawsuit.
In January 2019, another position in Internal Affairs opened up, but the lawsuit states that HCPD and Hill refused to allow Ridgeway to apply for the position and it was instead given to a white man.
Then months after he was hired, Carpenter resigned from the inspector position. The lawsuit states that Carpenter’s position was filled by King Hemingway, who was not interviewed for the position.
The lawsuit shows that Ridgeway has filed three charges of discrimination with the HCPD with the EOCC. She has also received the right to sue on all three charges from the EOCC and the South Carolina Human Affairs Commission.
Ridgeway claims in the lawsuit that she has suffered economic hardship and loss of benefits associated with the loss of her promotion.
She is requesting a jury trial and is asking for compensation that will be determined by the jury.
WMBF News reached out to Horry County Police Department for a statement on the lawsuit. A spokesperson said it is not county policy to comment on pending litigation.
