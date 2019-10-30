Horry County elementary school alerts parents to partial power outage

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Class has been a little different this week for some students while their school deals with a partial power outage.
Horry County Schools spokesperson Lisa Bourcier told WMBF News that Waterway Elementary School lost partial power on Monday, but students have been able to continue their school day with a few modifications.
She said the outage was due to some damaged electrical components at the school.
The principal, Melissa Graham, sent a message to parents on Tuesday to keep them updated on the situation.
“Unfortunately, the power has not been fully restored at this point. After replacing the damaged part, another issue was discovered this afternoon,” Graham said in the message. “We will once again continue our daily schedule with the same modifications that were implemented today and will update you when the repairs have been completed.”
It’s not clear what kind of modifications the school has implemented during the power outage.
Bourcier said parents have been updated every day on what has been happening at the school.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.