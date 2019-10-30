FIRST ALERT: Unusually warm Halloween to finish with gusty storms

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Temperatures will soar into the 80s on Halloween and followed by gusty storms and downpours late in the evening.
Tonight will see mostly cloudy skies with just a few light showers in some areas. Temperatures will remain very mild with readings by daybreak Thursday in the lower 70s across the beaches and near 70 inland.
Temperatures will warm quickly through the day Thursday with high temperatures all the way up to 80 on the Grand Strand and lower 80s inland. Gusty southerly winds will push the humidity up as well making for a warm and muggy Halloween Day. A few showers will be possible from time to time, but rain chances during the day will hover around 30%.
The evening hours and trick-or-treating prime time will continue to be warm and muggy with a stray shower possible.
A strong cold front will start to approach the region late in the evening and increase the risk of showers and storms. A line of strong and potentially severe storms will develop across the western Carolinas Thursday afternoon and quickly push to the east. The risk of severe storms and even an isolated tornado will be highest across central and western North Carolina down through the upstate of South Carolina.
Thankfully, this line of storms will be gradually weakening as it moves in the Pee Dee late Thursday evening. This line of showers and storms will start to arrive in the Pee Dee likely around 8:00 PM - give or take an hour or so. Gusty winds will be possible at times and there is a small risk of an isolated severe storm especially for areas west of Interstate 95.
The line of showers and storms will push toward the Grand Strand closer to 10:00 PM. Gusty winds and brief downpours will be likely with the line, but the risk of severe storms is much lower near the beaches.
All of the showers and storms will be off shore shortly after midnight as a big drop in temperatures quickly moves in.
Much cooler weather will continue in place from Friday through the weekend. Daytime temperatures will drop into the lower 60s with overnight temperatures well into the 40s. Sunday night will be quite chilly with upper 30s likely across many inland areas.
