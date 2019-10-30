FIRST ALERT: ‘Rebekah’ forms in the far north Atlantic

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Subtropical Storm Rebekah has formed in the far north Atlantic Ocean.
The center of Subtropical Storm Rebekah was located near latitude 38.3 North, longitude 40.7 West or across the far north-central Atlantic Ocean. Rebekah is moving toward the east near 13 mph and is forecast to turn toward the east-northeast tonight.
A turn back toward the east and east-southeast is anticipated on Thursday.
Maximum sustained winds are near 45 mph with higher gusts. Little change in strength is anticipated for the next day or so. Gradual weakening is anticipated thereafter, and Rebekah is forecast to become disintegrate by Friday. Winds of 40 mph extend outward up to 90 miles from the center.
Rebekah will pose no threat to land areas.
