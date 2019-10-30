FIRST ALERT: Rain chances continue before big changes arrive to end the week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Scattered showers will continue through Halloween before the fall temperatures return.
Another day of showers is expected today with the best chances happening earlier rather than later. We are still watching a few scattered showers this morning, especially across the Pee Dee where light rain is falling along I-95. Similar to yesterday, any showers that do form will bring some light rain with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the mid-upper 70s for today.
Looking ahead to Halloween, the forecast will feature plenty of cloud cover and warm weather. Temperatures will push back into the lower 80s, before falling through the 70s during Trick-or-Treat hours. A few showers are expected in the forecast but any rain on Thursday will not be widespread. The bigger story will be the humidity, even for the evening hours as you are outside trick-or-treating.
The big changes as promised arrives in the way of a cold front early Friday morning. That cold front will bring our high temperature in the 70s on Friday before afternoon temperatures on Friday drop down into the 60s. Skies will turn clear, especially for the second half of the day with no rain in the forecast for the last day of the work week.
The cooler air will hang around for the weekend with more clouds around the area on Saturday. Highs will stay in the mid-upper 60s on Saturday before the partly cloudy skies and lower 60s arrive for Sunday. It's going to be a cool weekend with even cooler mornings. When all is said and done, we could see some locations drop down into the upper 30s to lower 40s by Monday morning.
