Coroner: Woman dies from injuries after Florence County home set on fire

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A woman has died from her injuries after a home she was in was set on fire earlier this month, the coroner’s office confirmed.
Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken said the victim died at the Augusta Burn Center. Her body will be sent to the Medical University of South Carolina for an autopsy on Thursday. Her name has not been released yet.
Firefighters were called on October 1 to a house fire on East Sammys Lane. An investigation found that the fire was intentionally set.
According to deputies, the victim and 45-year-old Allen Bryant III had previously been involved in a verbal altercation, and Bryant intentionally set fire to the house knowing the victim was inside.
At one point, the victim escaped the fire, but Bryant allegedly threw the victim back inside before fleeing the scene.
Deputies arrested Bryant in the case. He is charged with first-degree arson and attempted murder, but the Florence County Sheriff’s Office will meet with the solicitor’s office on Wednesday to determine if the charges will be upgraded to murder.
