What should the Conway library do with $4.4. million? Library leaders asking for public’s help

What the Horry County Memorial Library will do with a $4.4 million gift bequeathed to the Conway branch may very well be up to the community.
John and Barbara Thompson, who passed away less than a week apart in 2016, left that gift to the Conway library, and left an identical gift to Coastal Carolina University’s library.
John Thompson served in the S.C. House of Representatives in the early ‘60s, and his father, Frank, was a S.C. senator in the 1940s and ‘50s.
While library officials have tossed around some ideas of their own about how to use the money, two meetings are planned to get input from the community. Thursday, Nov. 7 from 6:30 – 7:30 p.m. and Friday, Nov. 15 from 11 a.m. – noon, the public is invited to the Conway library on Main Street to make suggestions.
“We’re still in the planning stages, we’re looking at Conway library’s needs, and we’re going to ask the community what they would like to see,” said Tracey Elvis-Weitzel, Horry County Libraries assistant director. “We have a lot of dreams, we have a lot of hopes, but as an administrative team, we don’t want to say, ‘This is how we want to use this money.’ “Our library system is for our communities, and we want the people of Horry County to say, ‘Hey, this is what we need, this is what we think,’ and then we want to work together to get a really good plan in place.”
