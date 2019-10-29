What should the Conway library do with $4.4. million? Library leaders asking for public’s help

“We’re still in the planning stages, we’re looking at Conway library’s needs, and we’re going to ask the community what they would like to see,” said Tracey Elvis-Weitzel, Horry County Libraries assistant director. “We have a lot of dreams, we have a lot of hopes, but as an administrative team, we don’t want to say, ‘This is how we want to use this money.’ “Our library system is for our communities, and we want the people of Horry County to say, ‘Hey, this is what we need, this is what we think,’ and then we want to work together to get a really good plan in place.”