Deputies arrest suspect accused of holding woman at gunpoint during robbery

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – Robeson County deputies arrested one man accused of robbing a woman at gunpoint inside her home.
The victim told deputies that just before noon on Monday, two men forced open her front door on Highway 710 North in Red Springs.
She said the two men held her at gunpoint and demanded property.
The victim told deputies she was able to escape from her house and run to a neighbor’s home so she could call for help.
Just hours later, deputies arrested 25-year-old Matthew Locklear in connection to the case. Authorities said at the time of the arrest he was in possession of property that was taken during the robbery.
Locklear faces several charges including kidnapping and robbery with a dangerous weapon. He’s being held at the Robeson County Detention Center under a $250,000 bond.
The investigation is ongoing and more arrests are likely.
Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.
