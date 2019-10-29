Seven candidates vying for three seats on Myrtle Beach City Council

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – In one week, voters will head to the polls across the Grand Strand and the Pee Dee to cast votes in area elections.
On Nov. 5, seven candidates are vying for three open seats on the Myrtle Beach City Council.
Incumbents Michael Chestnut, Mary Jeffcoat and Phil Render will face off against challengers Edward Carey, Charles Gasque, John Krajc and former council member Wayne Gray.
Other Grand Strand races include three open races on the Conway City Council and the Surfside Beach Town Council, and a mayor’s race in Atlantic Beach.
In the Pee Dee, Darlington and Johnsonville residents will each choose a mayor.
For a complete list of area elections, click here.
To find your polling place, click here. For information on absentee voting, click here.
