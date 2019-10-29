S.C. state charges dismissed against convicted murderer Brandon Council

S.C. state charges dismissed against convicted murderer Brandon Council
Brandon Council (Source: HCSO)
By WMBF News Staff | October 29, 2019 at 10:50 AM EDT - Updated October 29 at 10:57 AM

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – State charges against Brandon Council have been dismissed after he was convicted and sentenced to death in federal court for killing two Conway women during a bank robbery.

“The charges were dismissed with leave to restore at a future date if necessary,” Solicitor Jimmy Richardson said in a press release on Tuesday.

Earlier this month, Council was convicted in federal court for the killing Donna Major and Katie Skeen during the 2017 robbery at the CresCom Bank.

“They [the family of Major and Skeen] are in agreement with us that we dismissed the charges without prejudice and if needed, we can present the case to a Grand Jury for indictment and go forward on the state charges at a later date,” Richardson said. “We felt this was the best circumstances at this particular time.”

Council remains on federal death row.

