S.C. state charges dismissed against convicted murderer Brandon Council

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – State charges against Brandon Council have been dismissed after he was convicted and sentenced to death in federal court for killing two Conway women during a bank robbery.
“The charges were dismissed with leave to restore at a future date if necessary,” Solicitor Jimmy Richardson said in a press release on Tuesday.
“They [the family of Major and Skeen] are in agreement with us that we dismissed the charges without prejudice and if needed, we can present the case to a Grand Jury for indictment and go forward on the state charges at a later date,” Richardson said. “We felt this was the best circumstances at this particular time.”
Council remains on federal death row.
